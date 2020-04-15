 

Siouxland Forecast: April 14, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies and chilly weather once again as we drop off to a low of 19°. It’ll be close to a Record Low for the date of 16° set back in 2014.

Look for mostly cloudy skies to hang around on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. On Thursday morning there’s a slight chance of a wintry mix, but it appears that nearly all of that precipitation will drift south closer to Omaha and Interstate 80.

On Friday we’ll see more sunshine & warmth which will carry into the weekend! Friday we’ll hit a high of 51°. Then on Saturday & Sunday we’ll enjoy seasonal springtime highs in the lower 60s.

