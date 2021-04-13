Siouxland Forecast: April 13, 2021

Tonight we’ll have chilly conditions with a low in the upper 20s. Areas of frost may form!

On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun & clouds with a relatively cool high in the lower 50s.

Highs look to stick between 50° and 55° moving into the weekend. Rain arrives on Friday and continues into Saturday with accumulations of about a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

It’ll warm up a little into next week with highs hanging around 60° Sunday and Monday. Another rain chance develops Monday evening with a cold front. Highs will slip back down to about 50° at the middle of next week.

