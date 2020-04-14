Siouxland Forecast: April 13, 2020

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies with a few stray snow showers. It’ll be abnormally cold with the temperature sinking down to 19° in Sioux City. The Record Low is 17° from back in 1950.

A slow warming trend will be with us this week with a high of 40° on Tuesday and then reaching into the mid 40s on both Wednesday & Thursday. Thursday there’s also the potential for a wintry mix to happen, but it looks like that will mainly affect areas further south closer to Omaha and be of limited impact locally.

Some more sunshine and warmth comes back for the weekend! We’ll make it back above 50° on Friday and we should enjoy 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool off a touch next week, but there’s no major precipitation chances being tracked at this time.