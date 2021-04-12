Siouxland Forecast: April 12, 2021

Tonight we’ll have clear skies with a fairly chilly low of 31°.

Tomorrow expect a mix of sun & clouds with a high of 51°. It’ll be breezy with gusts from the NW up to 35 MPH.

It’ll stay on the cooler side this week with highs in the 50s. A few broken up showers will move in starting on Thursday night and sticking around into Saturday. Precipitation amounts should be minor with that disturbance.

During the weekend, we’ll see things clear up some with highs staying put in the 50s plus a little more sunshine.