Siouxland Forecast: April 10, 2021

This weekend is looking terrific if you want to get outside and take care of some springtime chores around the house.

Today is going to be mostly sunny and seasonal with an afternoon high of 62°. It’ll be somewhat breezy with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 MPH, but all things considered a pleasant day. Sunday will be a notch warmer with more sunshine as we work up to 66°. It should also be peaceful with the wind speed staying below 10 MPH.

A cold front snaps through Sunday night going into Monday and will bring about cooler temperatures & a blustery wind. The high on Monday is expected to reach 55°.

Highs will stick in the 50s for most of the coming week with a drier pattern taking hold. It’ll become slightly warmer approaching next weekend with rain chances developing possibly Thursday night and lasting over into Friday.

Enjoy the nice weather!