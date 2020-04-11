Siouxland Forecast: April 10, 2020

Tonight we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a low of 36°.

Rain showers are expected to slide in on Saturday with the greatest chance of rain appearing to line up in the afternoon. We’ll hit a seasonal high of 56°.

Saturday night, a Winter Storm Watch will take effect lasting through Easter Sunday and into early Monday morning. Heavy wet snow is expected to accumulate over the 2nd half of the holiday weekend with totals hitting 3 to 6 inches – isolated heavier totals aren’t out of the question. With a high temperature of 36° Sunday and a soil temperature around 50°, we’ll have the benefit of seeing some of the snow slush out & melt off. But there will still be a sizable accumulation which you’re going to need the shovel or snowblower to clear away. It’ll also be very windy on Sunday with gusts above 40 MPH, so in combination with the snow expect periods of hazardous travel due to lowered visibility.

Monday will be a calmer, but pretty cold day with a high below 40°. We’ll see a very slow warming trend leading us back into the 50s next weekend. There’s another shot at a rain/snow mix happening on Wednesday on the leading edge of a warmer air mass.