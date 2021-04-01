Siouxland Forecast: April 1, 2021

We’re going to start off the month of April with some beautiful weather…no joke!

Tonight the low will fall to 34° with a clear sky.

Friday is going to be sunny & breezy as the temperature climbs to 70°. We’ll retain the sunshine into Saturday and Easter Sunday with the high working up to 76° Saturday and then 81° Sunday. It should be a very pleasant and warm weekend overall.

We’ll hang onto the heat for next Monday and Tuesday with highs favored to stick in the lower 80s. Things will start to switch up as we go into Wednesday with the potential for scattered showers & thunderstorms.

Highs will sink into seasonal territory in the 50s and 60s approaching next weekend. Another rain chance lines up next Friday.