Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

 

Siouxland Forecast: April 1, 2020

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds and a relatively warm low temperature of 49°.

A cooler & cloudy Thursday is coming our way with a high of 53°. There’s a chance of showers in the morning and they’ll become more likely moving through the afternoon & evening. Rainfall totals are expected to come in between 1/2 an inch and 1 inch.

Thursday evening through Friday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for northwestern parts of Siouxland where freezing rain and light snow will make for a period of hazardous travel. Thankfully, the impacts will be short-lived given a high of about 40° on Friday afternoon which will thaw things out fast.

The weekend will bring a return of pleasant springtime weather. It’ll be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 50°. Sunday we’re expecting some more clouds and a seasonal high of 62°.

Things will stay quiet most of next week with highs sticking in the 60s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories