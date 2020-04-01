Siouxland Forecast: April 1, 2020

Tonight we’ll have increasing clouds and a relatively warm low temperature of 49°.

A cooler & cloudy Thursday is coming our way with a high of 53°. There’s a chance of showers in the morning and they’ll become more likely moving through the afternoon & evening. Rainfall totals are expected to come in between 1/2 an inch and 1 inch.

Thursday evening through Friday morning, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for northwestern parts of Siouxland where freezing rain and light snow will make for a period of hazardous travel. Thankfully, the impacts will be short-lived given a high of about 40° on Friday afternoon which will thaw things out fast.

The weekend will bring a return of pleasant springtime weather. It’ll be mostly sunny on Saturday with a high of 50°. Sunday we’re expecting some more clouds and a seasonal high of 62°.

Things will stay quiet most of next week with highs sticking in the 60s.