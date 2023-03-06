SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cooler stretch of weather looks to take hold through the rest of the week with a light wintry mix possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at or just sky on 40° both days. Lows will generally be at or slightly above average due to the cloud cover, leading temperatures mainly in the 20s overnight.

Wednesday night into Thursday is where we will have to watch as there is the possibility of some significant snow, with heaviest totals to the north. However, amounts are still uncertain and will have more details coming in Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures then will be around or slightly above the freezing mark to end the week with clouds sticking around as well.

As we head into the weekend, some more light snow is possible, but doesn’t look to significant with highs climbing back up as we head toward Sunday, getting closer to the freezing mark. 40s and sunshine look to make a return next week.

For the latest weather updates, visit KCAU 9’s Weather page by clicking here.

And with winter hitting Siouxland, it pays to be prepared. For a variety of resources, click here.