SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tonight the low will fall to 61° with skies staying mostly clear. The wind is expected to continue from the southeast at 5 MPH.

Wednesday is going to be sunny and warm as we heat to 90°. Thursday it’ll become even hotter as we step up to 94°. It’ll also be windy on Thursday with gusts potentially topping 30 MPH out of the SSW.

Friday is expected to bring increased cloud cover with a cooler high closer to 80°. In a rare change of pace, we also carry a chance of showers plus a few thunderstorms! Showers may spill over to Saturday which will also be cooler with a high in the middle to upper 60s.

More sunshine and mild autumn temperatures are lined up for next week. Temperatures will hold in the 70s and 80s with rain chances going absent once again.

For the latest weather updates, visit KCAU 9’s Weather page by clicking here.