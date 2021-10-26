Showers return to Siouxland with slim chance for severe weather mixed in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This week may have started off on the more pleasant side with sunshine, but winds and clouds are slowly taking over the area ahead of more rain.

As a low-pressure system moves across the southern portion of the United States, inclement weather will move into Siouxland.

Strong to severe storms are possible along with heavy rain at times. The worst of the severe weather will remain south, far outside the Siouxland area. Despite the heightened severe risk staying towards the south, out of the Siouxland area, a strong to severe storm or two cannot be ruled out in southwestern Siouxland throughout the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed southwestern Siouxland under a marginal risk, or level one risk, for strong to severe storms. The main threats for the Siouxland area include damaging winds up to 60 mph or greater, large hail possible up to an inch or larger in diameter, and heavy rainfall at times.

Storm Prediction Outlook, Marginal Risk for southwest Siouxland

Showers and thunderstorms will start moving into Siouxland after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The metro, or Sioux City area, will start to see showers and thunderstorms move in around 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will stretch across Siouxland between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue not only through the morning hours but the day on Wednesday before clearing out overnight into Thursday.

Showers may be heavy at times throughout the day on Wednesday. From 7 p.m. Tuesday night through 7 a.m. Thursday morning, rain totals are projected to range between half an inch up to two inches possible across the area.

Once the rain clears out of Siouxland, temperatures will start to return to the upper 50s with sunshine mixed in heading into Halloween weekend.