Shooting stars expected in the night sky

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With clear skies and the moon setting before 11 p.m., Siouxlanders can expect to see many shooting stars race across the skies.

The shooting stars, actually known as meteors are fragments from a comet (Swift-Tuttle) that orbits between the sun and beyond the orbit of Pluto once every 133 years, according to NASA.

Despite the comet not orbiting in our vicinity, Earth still passes near the path of the comet annually, leading to this meteor shower, which is known as the Perseids Meteor Shower. The meteors are actually debris (or small chunks) left behind from Swift-Tuttle.

According to NASA, Earth will not run into the comet anytime soon, despite passing through its fragments and path every year.

Siouxlanders will be able to see the meteor shower once again tonight.

Though peak was considered to be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, NASA says the Perseids Meteor Shower will continue to be visible through Friday night with up to 60 meteors an hour possible.

The moon in Siouxland is projected to set around 11:57 p.m. tonight with skies staying clear.

It is recommended that if you want to see them, you should look northeast (so, towards Minnesota) between peak hours of midnight (12 a.m.) to dawn.

Tonight will be a great night to view the Perseids Meteor Shower not only because of the clear skies but the temperatures and humidity will be mild. Temperatures are projected to drop into the upper 50s by 7 a.m. Friday morning with dew points staying in the 40s and 50s. This means it won’t be super muggy and uncomfortable to be outside while trying to spot the meteors racing across the sky.

NASA says the Perseids Meteor Shower will start to dwindle down after tomorrow night, but may still be able to see a small increase in shooting stars through the middle to end of August.