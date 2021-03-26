Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watches vs. Warnings

To wrap up Severe Weather Awareness Week, we’re going to clarify what the difference is between a Watch and a Warning that is issued by the National Weather Service

It’s best to think about a recipe when it comes to Watches. When the National Weather Service puts out a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Tornado Watch, this doesn’t necessarily mean that severe weather is guaranteed to happen. However, the ingredients are available and in place to create hazardous conditions. During a Watch, you want to have a heightened sense of awareness and make sure that your family is prepared in case inclement weather comes together.

For a Warning, that means the food is done and has been served – the atmosphere has taken those ingredients and created severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging wind gusts, or tornadoes. These elements are either witnessed on radar or verified by storm spotters out in the field. This is when you want to put your family plan into action and seek shelter from the storm as it approaches (choose an interior room on the lowest level of your home away from the windows).

It’s also a good idea to stash an Emergency Supply Kit to be prepared during and after the storm. This should include…

-Fresh Water – 1 gallon per person per day with a 3 day supply

-A few days worth of non-perishable food

-NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed (plus extra batteries)

-Flashlight with extra batteries

-First aid kit with a whistle & dust mask

-All necessary prescription medications

-Extra money

To keep up-to-date with changing weather conditions, use a NOAA Weather Radio to stay on top of the latest information.


