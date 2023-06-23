SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) Updated: 10:50 PM — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota going through the early morning hours of Saturday. It will likely be expanded east into Iowa.

A line of strong thunderstorms will blow through Siouxland early on Saturday morning affecting the KCAU 9 Coverage Area primarily between 3 AM and 8 AM. Wind gusts ranging between 50 and 70 MPH are likely and damaging winds are the largest concern locally.

Brief torrential rain will lead to isolated areas of flash flooding. Frequent lightning is another hazard expected with this quick-hitting disturbance.

Additional thunderstorms may occur into the evening hours of Saturday, but the risk of severe weather should be reduced with the second batch.

Stay with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast for further information on this developing situation. Meteorologist Ethan Foreman will be providing updates on-air during the morning hours of Saturday in regards to this on-going risk of damaging wind.