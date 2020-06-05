Severe Thunderstorm Watch Through Early Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been put into effect for much of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota lasting through 2 AM on Friday morning. Isolated thunderstorms may create damaging wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH and large hail between 1 and 2 inches in diameter. Thunderstorms are expected to form along a wave of marginally cooler air which will work its way through Siouxland overnight from northwest to southeast.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued where you live, please take action immediately to protect life & property. Go to an interior room on the lowest level of a sturdy building. Avoid contact with electrical equipment. Also stay away from the windows for your safety.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for more on this developing situation – storm updates will be posted on Facebook and Twitter as the night continues.