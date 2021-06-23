Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 5 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of northeast Nebraska along with Woodbury, Monona, and Harrison counties in northwest Iowa through 5 AM on Thursday morning. Damaging wind gusts greater than 60 MPH are the primary concern as thunderstorms link together and travel from northwest to southeast through the KCAU 9 Coverage Area overnight. Developing thunderstorms will likely create heavy downpours and frequent lightning with hail also a possibility in some of the stronger cells that get going.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your home, make sure to get your family to safety right away. Choose an interior room on the lowest level of your house – preferably the basement – and stay away from the windows until the Warning expires. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment as that can increase the likelihood of getting shocked by lightning.

