Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 11 PM in Western Siouxland

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been put into effect for parts of South Dakota and Nebraska in western Siouxland – including Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Turner, Yankton, Knox, and Antelope counties. The Watch will last until 11 PM.

Thunderstorms look to form in a line – or what’s sometimes referred to as a bow echo – and shift across central Nebraska. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be forming on the northern edge of that feature and have the potential to create damaging wind gusts as the greatest potential severe factor. Large hail, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning strikes will also be possible. Tornado touchdowns are unlikely, but can’t be completely ruled out at this time so please stay alert to changing conditions.

Have a plan for you & your family to stay safe from the impacts of these thunderstorms. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your location – take immediate steps to protect life & property. Go to the lowest level of your home, keep away from the windows, and avoid contact with electrical equipment.

