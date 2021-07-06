Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 PM for much of Siouxland

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Union county in South Dakota, plus much of northwest Iowa including Woodbury county and Sioux City. The Watch will last until 10 PM tonight.

A Watch means that conditions are right for the formation of severe thunderstorms which may be capable of hail over 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued where you are, please take immediate action to protect lives & property. Go to the lowest level of your home – preferably a basement – and choose an interior room to create some barriers between yourself and the storm. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment which can increase your likelihood of being shocked by lightning. Stay away from the windows which could be blown out and cause injury.

