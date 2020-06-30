Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 1 AM Wednesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Nebraska & South Dakota counties in Siouxland lasting until 1 AM Wednesday morning.

A squall line will form overnight with the potential to create heavy downpours, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts (the most likely severe element) exceeding 60 MPH, and hail stones over 1 inch in diameter. The primary threat for thunderstorms appears to line up locally after 9 PM and arrive in Sioux City near 11 PM. We’ll see things wind down early Wednesday morning.

It’ll stay warm and muggy overnight with low temperatures hovering around 70°.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates on-air and online during this developing situation.