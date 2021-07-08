Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for southeast South Dakota through 3 AM Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of southeast South Dakota lasting through 3 AM on Friday morning. The issuance of a Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may be capable of 60+ MPH wind gusts and hail over an inch in diameter. These thunderstorms will be developing on the leading edge of warmer air as high temperatures on Friday should be about 10° to 15° warmer throughout Siouxland.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for where you are, please take immediate action to protect life & property. Seek shelter in an interior room in the lowest level of a sturdy building – preferably the basement. Stay away from the windows which are prone to being blown out with strong gusts & hail and may cause injury. Also, avoid contact with wired electrical equipment which can increase your likelihood of being shocked by lightning.

