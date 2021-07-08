Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along I-29

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service between Tea, SD and Sloan, IA. Thunderstorms locally are capable of 1 to 1.5 inch hail and wind gusts above 60 MPH as they dart from west to east at 30 to 40 MPH.

Please take immediate action to protect life & property if you’re within the Warning area. Seek shelter in an interior room in the lowest level of a sturdy building – preferably the basement. Stay away from the windows which are prone to being blown out with strong gusts & hail and may cause injury. Also, avoid contact with wired electrical equipment which can increase your likelihood of being shocked by lightning.

We’ll have more information on KCAU 9 on-air and online at SiouxlandProud.com. You can find the weather page here.

