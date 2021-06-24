Severe Thunderstorm Warning Extends Into Iowa Lasting Until 3:15 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for much of northeast Nebraska and into northwest Iowa until 3:15 AM with the risks of seeing wind gusts over 80 MPH and hail near 1 inch in diameter. This dangerous storm will be capable of significant damage! This line of storms has a history of producing tree damage in Neligh plus an 84 MPH wind gust in Albion, NE earlier this morning. Winds measured at 59 MPH in Norfolk and there’s widespread power outages in the city. Tree damage also occurred in Stanton, NE and a house was struck by lightning in Pilger, NE.

If you’re in the path of the thunderstorm, take steps immediately to protect yourself and your family. Seek shelter in a sturdy building and keep away from the windows. It’s also important to avoid contact with electrical equipment.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for further information.