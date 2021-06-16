Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 10 PM

Thunderstorms are reigniting as they move quickly to the SSE at 50 MPH. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for Sac and Ida counties through 10 PM. Reports of golf ball sized hail and 70 MPH wind gusts in Peterson, IA through Buena Vista county associated with this intense thunderstorm.

You're encouraged to seek shelter immediately in the lowest level of your home and stay away from the windows. Stay with KCAU 9 News for the latest on this developing weather situation.

