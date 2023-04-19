SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) Updated at 6:00 PM — The National Weather Service in Omaha has extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burt, Monona, Thurston, and Harrison counties in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa until 7 PM. This storm approaching Tekamah has the potential of producing ping pong ball sized hail and gusts near 60 MPH traveling to the northeast at 40 MPH.

If you are in the path of this storm, please seek shelter right away in a sturdy building. Head to the lowest level and choose an interior room – whatever it takes to create more barriers between yourself and the storm. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment and keep away from the windows for your safety.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Tornado Watches remain in effect until 11 PM for the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Please stay with us as we continue to monitor this developing situation and bring you further updates.