Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Southeast South Dakota

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 9:15 PM for Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Turner, and Yankton counties in southeast South Dakota. The primary risk with this thunderstorm is wind gusts exceeding 60 MPH as it moves east at 50 MPH.

If you’re in the path of the thunderstorm, take steps immediately to protect yourself and your family. Seek shelter in a sturdy building and keep away from the windows. It’s also important to avoid contact with electrical equipment.

