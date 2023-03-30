SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) Updated at 09:44 PM — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:30 PM for Bon Homme and Yankton counties in southeast South Dakota. This storm is traveling to the northeast at 55 MPH and has the capability to produce hail over 1 inch in diameter.

If you are in the path of this storm, please seek shelter right away in a sturdy building. Head to the lowest level and choose an interior room – whatever it takes to create more barriers between yourself and the storm. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment and keep away from the windows for your safety.

Please stay with us as we continue to monitor this developing situation and bring you further updates.