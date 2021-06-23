Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Northeast Nebraska Until 12:15 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Antelope, Knox, Madison, and Pierce counties through 12:15 AM for the risks of 60 MPH wind gusts and hail between 1 inch and 1.5 inches in diameter. The thunderstorm near O’Neill, NE is moving ESE roughly along Highway 20 at 25 MPH. Areas around Neligh and Creighton may be impacted by this storm.

If you’re in the path of the thunderstorm, take steps immediately to protect yourself and your family. Seek shelter in a sturdy building and keep away from the windows. It’s also important to avoid contact with electrical equipment.

Stay with KCAU 9 News for further information.