Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Northeast Nebraska Until 1 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, and Stanton counties in northeast Nebraska until 1 AM for the risks of 1 inch sized hail and wind gusts potentially over 60 MPH. The line of storms is located near Neligh and Plainview moving to the ESE at 25 MPH toward Meadow Grove, Wayne, and Norfolk.

If you’re in the path of the thunderstorm, take steps immediately to protect yourself and your family. Seek shelter in a sturdy building and keep away from the windows. It’s also important to avoid contact with electrical equipment.

