SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Colfax, Cuming, and Stanton counties in Nebraska until 8 PM. The thunderstorm located near Clarkson, NE moving northeast toward Wisner, NE has the capability of producing 1 inch hail and 60 MPH wind gusts.

If you’re in the path of this storm, take immediate action to protect lives and property. Go to the lowest level of your home and keep distance from the windows. Avoid contact with electrical equipment.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place until 11 PM. Stay with KCAU 9 News for updates.