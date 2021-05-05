Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Madison County Nebraska Until 4:15 PM

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Meadow Grove, or 16 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Madison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.