Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Madison County Nebraska Until 4:15 PM

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Central Madison County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 415 PM CDT.

* At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of
  Meadow Grove, or 16 miles west of Norfolk, moving southeast at 20
  mph.

  HAZARD...Half dollar size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include...
  Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

