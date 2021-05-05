Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Cedar County Nebraska Until 4:30 PM

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Yankton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Hartington, Wynot, Fordyce, St. Helena, Obert and Brooky Bottom. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.