Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Cedar County Nebraska Until 4:30 PM

Weather Forecasts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northern Cedar County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 430 PM CDT.

* At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of
  Yankton, moving southeast at 15 mph.

  HAZARD...Golf ball size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
           damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...
  Hartington, Wynot, Fordyce, St. Helena, Obert and Brooky Bottom.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories