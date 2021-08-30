Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties in Nebraska until 12:30 AM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Madison, Pierce, Stanton, and Wayne counties in Nebraska until 12:30 AM. This storm approaching Norfolk moving southeast at 25 MPH with the potential to produce 1 inch sized hail and 60 MPH wind gusts.

It’s important to take immediate steps to protect life & property if you’re inside the Warning area. Seek shelter in the lowest level of a sturdy building. Move to the interior of your home away from doors and windows. It’s also a good idea to stay away from wired electrical equipment which can increase your chances of being shocked by lightning.

