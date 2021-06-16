Severe Thunderstorm Warning Extended Until 10:30 PM

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is being extended until 10:30 PM including the cities of Denison and Carroll in western Iowa. This storm has a history of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts approaching 70 MPH. It retains much of its strength as it travels SSE at 45 MPH between Highway 59 and Highway 71.

If you’re in the path of this storm, seek shelter right away in an interior room of a sturdy building. Go to the lowest level. Avoid windows and electrical equipment for your safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories