Severe Thunderstorm Warning Extended Until 10:30 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is being extended until 10:30 PM including the cities of Denison and Carroll in western Iowa. This storm has a history of producing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, and wind gusts approaching 70 MPH. It retains much of its strength as it travels SSE at 45 MPH between Highway 59 and Highway 71.

If you’re in the path of this storm, seek shelter right away in an interior room of a sturdy building. Go to the lowest level. Avoid windows and electrical equipment for your safety.