Severe Thunderstorm Warning Extended in Madison and Stanton Counties in Nebraska Until 5 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska 414 PM CDT Wed May 5 2021 The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska... North central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska... Southwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Madison, or 13 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include... Madison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.