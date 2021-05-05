Severe Thunderstorm Warning Extended in Madison and Stanton Counties in Nebraska Until 5 PM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
414 PM CDT Wed May 5 2021

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Madison County in northeastern Nebraska...
  North central Platte County in northeastern Nebraska...
  Southwestern Stanton County in northeastern Nebraska...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest
  of Madison, or 13 miles southwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at
  15 mph.

  HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect
           damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...
  Madison.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

