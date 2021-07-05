Severe T-Storm Warning for the Sioux Falls Metro until 7:15 PM

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the Sioux Falls Metro including Lake, Lincoln, Minnehaha, and Turner counties in South Dakota along with Lyon county in northwest Iowa until 7:15 PM. This thunderstorm is moving east at 40 MPH with the capability of producing penny sized hail plus 60 MPH wind gusts.

Please seek shelter if you’re in the path of this severe storm – go to an interior room on the lowest level of your home away from the windows. Avoid contact with wired electrical equipment as that can increase your likelihood of being shocked by lightning.

