September 9th PM: Heating up for the weekend with 80s & 90s

Tonight the low temperature will drop into the middle 50s. It should be clear & comfortable outside.

Sunny and hotter weather is expected for the start of the weekend. The high temperature will get up into the upper 80s on Friday. Saturday we’ll likely hit 90° in Sioux City.

A cold front brings through some clouds on Sunday and reduces the high temperature back to a seasonal 80°. Monday will be a hair warmer with a chance of some showers and thunderstorms shifting through.

Most of next week will be quiet and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another chance of rain appears to return next Friday.

Enjoy your night!