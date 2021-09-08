September 8th PM: Sunny skies and warmer weather as we approach the weekend

Tonight will be clear, calm, and cool with a low temperature in the upper 40s. Crack open the windows and enjoy the refreshing air!

Sunny and warmer weather is coming our way! On Thursday, expect a high temperature of about 80°. Friday and Saturday temperatures will lift into the middle and upper 80s around Siouxland.

A cold front will stir up some more clouds Sunday and drop the high back near 80°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a possibility next Monday with seasonal highs likely sticking in the 70s going through the majority of next week.

Have a great night!