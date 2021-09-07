September 7th PM: Warm days and cool nights in Siouxland

Tonight look for clear skies with a comfortably cool low temperature of about 50°.

Sunny skies and a light breeze are dialed up for Wednesday with the high reaching into the upper 70s. Thursday should be calmer in regards to the wind with a mild high of about 80°. Overnight lows will also be in the 40s and 50s going through the next several days…refreshing conditions that might encourage you to open up the windows!

It should remain pleasant with more sunshine as we transition into the weekend, but it’ll get a notch hotter with highs in the middle 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast models are tossing a couple of showers and thunderstorms at our region next Sunday and Monday, but confidence remains low and coverage appears to be scattered at best. Rain chances will remain at a premium next week with highs slipping into cooler territory – mainly in the 70s. All things considered, a pretty nice forecast!

Hope you have a nice night.