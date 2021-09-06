September 6th PM: Sunny pattern extends through the work week

Tonight we’ll have the passage of a cold front with a few clouds working through our Siouxland skies, but rain is unlikely to occur. The low temperature will dip to about 60°.

Tuesday will be sunny, breezy, and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Wednesday is expected to be very similar, but the wind should ease off with highs returning to the upper 70s. On Thursday, we’re on track for a marginally warmer high of 80° plus more sunshine.

It’s going to be a warm weekend with highs in the lower to middle 80s along with mostly sunny skies. A great opportunity to get outside!

Next Monday we have a slim chance of showers and cooler air will slide in afterward. Highs are forecast to be in the 70s as we go through the middle of September.