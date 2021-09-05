September 5th PM: Excellent Labor Day and more sunshine ahead

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with the low temperature dipping into the middle 50s.

It’ll be a sunny & warm Labor Day with the high temperature working into the middle and upper 80s across our Siouxland map. A light breeze will churn through with gusts around 20 to 25 MPH from the SSE.

A cold front will spread through a couple clouds on Tuesday, but rain appears to be very unlikely. The high on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s with a good amount of sunshine. It’ll be breezy again, but from the NW instead with gusts of 30 to 35 MPH.

No major variations are coming our way in the extended forecast. We should have highs stay in the upper 70s to middle 80s continuing toward next weekend. Next Saturday and Sunday will be a touch on the warmer side versus seasonal averages. A cold front may bring about some showers early in the coming week, but there remains some uncertainty in how that will play out given that it’s several days down the road.

Have a terrific Labor Day!