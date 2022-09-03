SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We are looking at a very comfortable night ahead of us but quite chilly with many of us getting down into the 40s for lows tonight. A nice night to open a window and turn off the A/C. Sunday start out with some patchy fog in spots but then will be a lot like Saturday with just a couple of degrees added to it.

We will start to warm up as we head into your Labor Day and the next work week as temperatures climb back to the mid 80s on Monday, upper 80s Tuesday, and 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine continuing for Siouxland with slightly humid conditions returning. We start to cool off as we head into the weekend with highs in the upper-80s Friday with just a slight chance of a shower. Next weekend looks to be a lot like this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s, lots of sunshine, and comfortable humidity values.