September 3rd PM: Beautiful Labor Day weekend

Tonight we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and a few passing sprinkles with a low in the upper 50s.

On Saturday, expect decreasing cloud cover plus a pleasant high temperature in the middle 70s. Sunday is going to be a great one with mostly sunny skies as the high stretches just over 80°. Labor Day Monday will be a touch on the hotter side, but still very nice with a high in the middle 80s coupled with more sunshine.

A very quiet streak of weather is coming our way for the first full week of September. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunny skies. No rain chances are anticipated through the next week.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!