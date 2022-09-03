SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunny skies and nice weather will be with us for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

A high of 81° is expected this afternoon with a light northerly breeze of 10 to 15 MPH. The temperature will make it up to 83° on Sunday. Then it’ll become somewhat hot on Labor Day Monday itself as we move up to 88°. All things considered though, it’s going to be a pleasant weekend and outdoor plans should be able to go off without a hitch.

No disturbances are on track for the region next week as we hold steady near 90° in a hotter-than-normal pattern. There’ll be a lot of sunshine.

As we get into next weekend, temperatures will start to be trimmed down as more clouds are swept in, but rain chances will remain low and no major cooldown is anticipated any time soon.

Hope you enjoy the weekend and for more weather information any time, click here.