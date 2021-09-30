September 30th PM: Cloudy & damp pattern extends into the start of the weekend

Tonight the low will drop near 60° with scattered showers and thunderstorms slipping through Siouxland. An additional quarter to a half an inch of rain is expected to fall throughout the region.

Hit and miss showers will last through Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a high just above 70°. Saturday will be similar as the rain system begins to depart east. Expect clearing skies and marginally warmer temperatures as we get to Sunday with a high in the middle 70s.

Next week, it looks like we’ll have a quiet weather pattern. There should be mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures each day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s with overnight low temperatures hovering around 50°. A fine fall forecast as we go through the start of October!

