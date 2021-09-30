September 30 AM: A shift in weather leads to rainy conditions, seasonal temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After starting the week feeling like summer, a change in the weather pattern will lead to a rainy end to the week and fall-like temperatures before we start drying out over the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are still on the mild side in the 60s across Siouxland.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows showers in the area since late last night with heavier showers and a few thunderstorms moving into the area around 2 a.m.

We will continue to see cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms as highs rise into the low- to mid-70s by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see how much rain we could get by the end of today.