September 3 AM: Pleasant Labor Day Weekend with seasonal highs, quieter weather next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect gradual clearing leading to a pleasant Labor Day Weekend with seasonal highs and quieter weather throughout next week.

Temperatures this morning are ranging in the 60s across the area.

Winds are coming from the south, southeast up to 15 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen more showers and a few thunderstorms across the area since late last night. Most of the showers are now clearing out of eastern Siouxland leaving behind cloudy skies for the day ahead.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we could see a stray shower or two this afternoon with cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures with a high of 72.

