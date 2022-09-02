SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 54° under a clear sky. The wind will turn northerly and push through between 5 and 10 MPH.

Sunny skies and nice weather will be with us for the Labor Day holiday weekend. A high of 81° is expected on Saturday, 83° on Sunday, and then it’ll become somewhat hot on Labor Day Monday itself as we shift the temperature up to 88°.

No disturbances are on track for the region next week as we hold steady near 90°. There’ll be a lot of sunshine.

There are some signs of changes occurring perhaps next weekend with more cloud cover and a modest drop off in temperatures, but rain will stay scarce.

