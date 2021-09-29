September 29 AM: A cold front moving through Siouxland Wednesday will lead to several rain chances, seasonal temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After starting the week with summer-like temperatures, a cold front is projected to move through Wednesday night into Thursday. The cold front will bring in several chances for showers and possible thunderstorms while bringing in seasonal highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 60s across the area.

Winds are light from the southeast up to 10 mph this morning. We are looking at a breeze up to 20 mph by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a quiet night in Siouxland with a gradual increase in clouds across the area.

Today’s out the door forecast shows a cloudy day with pockets of sunshine and a high of 85 by this afternoon.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to see when we will start to see showers and thunderstorms in the area.