September 28th PM: Cold front Wednesday sparks off rain chances & seasonal autumn temperatures

Tonight the low temperature will fall near 60° with increasing clouds. It should be reasonably comfortable.

Wednesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with rain and thunderstorms working into Siouxland during the evening hours. It’ll remain warm, but not to the same extremes. Highs should top out in the mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will continue into Thursday as we cool down further to a high in the lower 70s. Coverage of the rain will become more scattered and spotty as we get into Friday and Saturday with highs remaining in the lower to middle 70s along with lows in the 50s.

Next week, anticipate the seasonal autumn conditions settling in with highs in the upper 60s & lower 70s. There’s some more rain chances in our future next Tuesday and Wednesday.