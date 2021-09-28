September 28 AM: Summer like temperatures continue ahead of storm system to bring rain, cooler weather

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders can expect near record highs in the area today as temperatures climb into the low 90s before a cold front arrives tomorrow bringing in several rain chances and cooler weather.

Temperatures this morning are on the mild side in the 50s across the area.

Winds are light from the east, southeast this morning up to 10 mph. We are looking at winds reaching up to 15 mph throughout the afternoon today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows a clear and quiet night leading to a clear and quiet morning and afternoon in Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot and sunny afternoon with temperatures rising to a high of 92. The record high for today was set back in 1984 at 93°.

